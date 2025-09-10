The Al Capone
The Al Capone is a bold tribute to Italian flavors, starting with a zesty marinara foundation and crowned with a blend of creamy mozzarella and sharp provolone. This decadent creation is loaded with a luxurious assortment of capicola, salami, prosciutto, and mortadella. A touch of tangy banana peppers and sweet Peppadew peppers adds a vibrant kick, making each bite a dynamic mix of savory spicy, and subtly sweet.