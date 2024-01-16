Our Meatball sub starts with a soft and slightly crispy Italian-style sub roll, which is toasted to add an extra layer of texture and flavor. Next, a generous portion of meatballs are placed on top of buffalo mozzarella. Marinara sauce poured over Meatballs and toped with Italian seasoning, mozzarella and parmesan cheese Pair your sub with a side of crispy Miss. Vickie's or Lay's classic chips and a refreshing soda for the perfect lunchtime treat.