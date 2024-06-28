Italian Beef Sub

thinly sliced, seasoned roast beef that is slow-cooked in a seasoned broth or gravy until tender and flavorful. The beef is then placed on a long Italian-style roll and topped giardiniera (a pickled vegetable mixture). It is served with a side of house made au-jus An Italian beef sandwich is a savory, hearty, and satisfying meal that is beloved by many for its robust flavors and comforting qualities. Pair your sub with a side of crispy Miss. Vickie's or Lay's classic chips and a refreshing soda for the perfect lunchtime treat.